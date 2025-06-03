Five athletes have tested positive for banned substances in the first five months of 2025 while six were suspended last year for cocaine and cannabis use, Sports Minister Clifton Grima said on Monday.

Grima was replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP David Agius on how many athletes took prohibited substances during the past two years.

Out of the 260 tests conducted so far in 2025, five positive doping results were identified.

The Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sports (AIMS) is responsible for testing athletes for doping and ensuring they are not taking prohibited substances.

Once the sample is collected for doping testing, the evidence is transported to the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Austria.

The government authority also provides an official list of the “current banned athletes” on its website, providing details on each case, the substance the athlete used and their period of suspension from the sport.

AIMS also provides the list of prohibited substances, which are known to have the potential to enhance sport performance or can also be a potential health risk to the athlete. Substances which mask the effect or detection of prohibited substances are also prohibited.

AIMS declines to provide details

Contacted by Times of Malta, an AIMS spokesperson said details could not be divulged on four of the cases as they are still at the results management phase.

The details of the athletes' cases are not on the official list either.

“The fifth case relates to an athlete who had a retroactive therapeutic use exemption issued, and so the cases against them were concluded without any sanctions,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Therapeutic Use Exemption is when an athlete is granted permission to use a medication to treat their condition or illness, and which contains a substance found on the prohibited list.

Cocaine and cannabis use by athletes

The parliamentary question also revealed how in 2024, six athletes' doping tests resulted positive, out of the 274 tests conducted.

The AIMS spokesperson clarified how one of the athletes involved had a valid authorisation to take the medicine (despite it falling under the prohibited list) and the case did not proceed further.

According to the AIMS’ list, two handball players- Rafael Mota Lacerda and Katrina Vyoralova- were suspended from participating in the sport for two years. Mota Lacerda’s results tested positive for CARBOXY-THC, a psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Vyoralova tested positive for substances of pseudoephedrine, which is found in common cold and flu tablets, some of which are found on the banned list. She also tested positive for cathine, used as an appetite suppressant.

Mason Asher Hix and Nicholas Brennen, two basketball players, were also slammed with a two-year suspension from participating in competitions. Both players tested positive for a substance formed in the body after consuming cannabis.

In 2021, after Malta’s parliament approved the cannabis law allowing users to carry, buy and grow amounts of the drug, the Malta’s National Anti-Doping Organisation clarified how the use of cannabis for sports athletes would still constitute a doping violation.

Nigel Sant, a rower, tested positive for cocaine and drostanolone, which has been used for performance-enhancing purposes by competitive athletes, bodybuilders and powerlifters.