In the high-profile world of social media influencers, there's a trend that's catching on fast - affiliate marketing. These programmes have become the go-to for influencers looking to turn their clout into cash. Essentially, if you've got a decent following, you're sitting on a goldmine. Virtually anybody with a solid fan base can jump into the affiliate business and start making money simply by promoting products they love.

Why are these programmes a big deal? Because they tap into the trust you've built with your audience to generate revenue. And with the sheer variety of affiliate networks out there, there's something for every niche and interest. But with thousands of options available, figuring out where to get started can be tricky.

That's precisely why we've put together this guide. We've sifted through the noise and highlighted the five best influencer affiliate programmes you should check out in 2024. Each offers a unique angle on the affiliate game, and all are packed with potential for those looking to monetize their influence.

Best influencer affiliate programmes

Media Mister

Kicking off, Media Mister Affiliate programme consistently ranks as one of the best, and for good reason. For starters, their commission structure is seriously generous—a fixed 60% on every sale. This means you've got the chance to pocket up to $6,000 from a single referral. The numbers go way beyond basic passive income.

Media Mister Affiliate programme is also very hands-on, providing a solid support package complete with a centralized dashboard, custom banners, and dedicated affiliate support. This makes it all really user-friendly, especially if you're new to the affiliate game. Plus, with a 1-year cookie duration, you've got all the time you need to drive sales.

As for the brand, Media Mister is a big player in the digital marketing game, known for its huge range of audience engagement services. This is where social media content creators can score big by aligning their brands with Media Mister's services. It's a platform that has a broad appeal with various types of audiences, which makes the selling part a lot easier.

Their 12-year track record and positive reputation - coupled with the support of over 1000 active affiliates – speak volumes for the quality of what's on offer here.

Affiliate Programme Details:

Commission rate: 60%.

Payout methods: PayPal, bank transfer, etc.

Payout frequency: Monthly payouts with a minimum threshold.

Tools and resources: Custom banners, text links, performance tracking dashboard.

How to Sign Up:

Head to the Media Mister affiliate page and hit the 'Join Our Affiliate Programme' button. You'll then be asked to submit your personal data, preferred payment method, and the URL of your website (if you have one).

Agree to the T&Cs, hit the 'Signup' button, and wait to hear back from them. I can take a couple of working days to process your application, after which you'll gain access to your personal account dashboard, and the rest of Media Mister's support services.

Best of all – no specific requirements or criteria for approval, so you're pretty much guaranteed to get in.

GetAFollower

Next up, GetAFollower Affiliate Programme is another top choice for influencer affiliate marketing. They're multiplatform engagement specialists, perfect for influencers who have built followings across various social media platforms. If you're an influencer, you're in a prime spot to recommend GetAFollower's services, because your target audience is already interested in them.

The highlight here is the 60% commission rate GetAFollower offers. No hidden fees or deductions - what you sell is what you earn. Plus, there's no ceiling capping off your earning potential, so you can really max out your affiliate marketing strategy.

Payments are kept simple – you receive your full earnings monthly through PayPal. Plus, they offer a suite of marketing materials to help you hit the ground running – the kind of support that can make a big difference.

From micro-influencers to megastars, setting up with GetAFollower is a breeze. You can get your unique affiliate link and start promoting what they sell in less than 48 hours, so there's no hanging around. The 8-month cookie duration is also a standout feature, which means if someone clicks your link but doesn't buy straight away, you'll still get credited for the sale later on.

Free to join, easy to kick off, and with potential for making huge profits - GetAFollower is a solid choice all-round.

Affiliate Programme Details:

Commission rate: 60%

Payout methods: Various methods, including PayPal.

Payout frequency: Regular payouts with clear schedules.

Tools and resources: Marketing materials, affiliate support.

How to Sign Up:

GetAFollower affiliate programme keeps it simple – all they need is your name, address, email, and site URL (which is again totally optional). They'll process your application right after you submit it, so you can get your hands on your unique referral link in no time – usually 48 hours or less.

Anyone's welcome to apply and there are no specific restrictions, though a little knowledge of their service can go a long way. But if you're a social media influencer, you'll already know what they do inside out.

Buy Real Media

Our third recommendation is Buy Real Media Affiliate Programme, mainly due to its blend of simplicity and reach. These guys have carved out a niche by offering active, genuine social signals that span both mainstream and more specialized platforms.

As a result, their client base is impressively diverse, covering everyone from online store owners to heavyweight brands. As an affiliate, you'll be handed a hefty 60% cut from every successful referral, with no limits on how much you can earn. Also great is the option to cash out with cryptocurrency, if you prefer.

Buy Real Media affiliate programme steps up its support package with an exclusive dashboard packed with promotional materials. Plus, the six-month cookie duration means there's a generous window for your referrals to convert.

One of the biggest points of appeal here is the programme's focus on ease-of-use makes. Perfect for newcomers, it's a breeze to kick things off, and lets you promote products with total freedom.

You can share your unique referral links across any channels you like – your social media pages, your YouTube video descriptions, or sprinkled throughout your blog posts. It's this flexibility that's ideal for influencers - from industry veterans to pretty much anyone who creates engaging content - aiming to monetize their influence without the usual complexity.

Affiliate Programme Details:

Commission rate: High commissions on referred sales.

Payout methods: Multiple options, including direct deposit.

Payout frequency: Timely and regular payments.

Tools and resources: Comprehensive affiliate toolkit, dedicated support.

How to Sign Up:

Buy Real Media is all about user-friendliness, and it's evident right from the start. Head to the dedicated affiliate page on their website, check out the details and fill in the application form. Acceptance is more or less guaranteed, as you don't have to go through any checks or fulfill any requirements.

You don't even need a website – you can easily sell their service via any social network or any type of content you share with your followers.

4. Amazon Associates

Amazon Associates

What you're looking at here is a global stage with a colossal range of products. No matter what your niche is, Amazon's got you covered, making it easy to find items that resonate with your followers. It's like having the world's largest megastore at your fingertips, and you're the personal shopper for your audience.

Amazon excels in catering to various brands and niches, offering something for everyone, making it ideal for all kinds of influencers. You could be talking about books one day and fitness gear or cosmetics the next – whatever your audience is into.

Commission rates vary – anything from 1% to 10% - and the cookie duration sits at 24 hours. Which isn't much, but there's still huge selling potential with the endless range of products you can promote.

Support and resources are right there to help guide new affiliates into confident marketers, and the application process is surprisingly simple. That said, Amazon needs to approve all applications by screening potential candidates, so there's a slight delay to factor in.

Either way, it's a sweet deal – a chance to step into e-commerce, promoting tried-and-tested products without risking a dime of your own money.

Affiliate Programme Details:

Commission rate: Varies by product category.

Payout methods: Direct deposit, Amazon gift cards.

Payout frequency: Monthly payments with a minimum earnings threshold.

Tools and resources: Extensive reporting tools, aStore, site stripe, etc.

How to Sign Up:

Hit the Amazon Associates webpage, then fill in some basic details. They'll ask about your website, mobile apps, or social media – pretty much wherever you're planning to share those links. Once you're done with the forms, you'll get immediate access to your affiliate links, but there's a slight catch.

Amazon is going to review your application, which can take a few days. To get the green light, you need to show you've got great - not just a bunch of empty pages or a social media account with just a handful of followers.

And if you don't make any sales within the first 180 days, they'll close your account automatically.

5. ShareASale

ShareASale

Last but definitely not least, this place is like a massive digital mall with over 30,000 brands. A programme packed with thousands of virtual shops, where every product you endorse could net you a commission.

With ShareASale, the stats speak for themselves – more than 260 new affiliates join every day, and they handed out over $1.4 billion in commissions last year alone. Commissions come in at anything from 4% to 50%, but there's also a 20% transaction fee applied to the commissions you earn.

As for how it works, you just pick a product, get your custom link, and share it where your followers hang out. Great for influencers, as you're stuck pushing products you're not interested in – you can make sure they're exactly what your audience is into. And with cookie durations that go right up to a year, there's plenty of time to pocket earnings.

In a nutshell, ShareASale pairs powerhouse status and forward-thinking approach, making it a no-brainer for influencers ready to tap into their popularity for profit.

Affiliate Programme Details:

Commission rate: Varies by merchant and product.

Payout methods: Check, direct deposit, Payoneer.

Payout frequency: Monthly payouts.

Tools and resources: Advanced tracking tools, merchant search, and affiliate support.

How to Sign Up:

Head to their website and hit the 'Affiliate Sign Up' button, and then you'll see a form asking for details about you and your platform. Be honest here - they like to know they're partnering with legit influencers. Once you've filled that out, there'll be a wait while they check to make sure you're the real deal.

To get accepted, you've got to meet their standards for content and audience engagement. If approved, you can start exploring their thousands of merchants and pick the ones that match your style.

Then just get the affiliate links for your chosen products, and share them all over your socials or blogs.

How we rank the best influencer affiliate programmes

So, the key point should be pretty evident by now – some affiliate programmes are (way) better than others. Hence, the last thing you'll want to do is just dive into the first offer that comes along and sell yourself short.

Instead, it's far better to do your homework. Or, in this case, have us do the homework for you.

Here's what we were most interested in when reviewing and ranking the best affiliate marketing programmes for influencers:

Product/Service Quality

The quality of what you're selling can make or break your success. If the product or service is top-notch, people are more likely to buy it, which means more money for you. Look for products that have great reviews and a solid track record. You don't want to be pushing something that's going to fall apart or disappoint your followers – that's just bad for business.

The Programme's Reputation

Teaming up with a top-rated programme gives you the best possible start. You want one that's known for being user-friendly and actually delivers sales. Research their history, see what other influencers are saying, and check out how supportive they are. If most people are happy with their experiences and recommend them to others, you're probably looking at a safe bet.

Commission Rates

The higher the commission rate, the more you'll earn. But watch out for the fine print. Some programmes lure you in with high rates, then hit you with fees and limitations that eat into your earnings. A good deal is one that offers a solid rate without hidden costs. Aim for programmes with commission rates that make sense for the product price and won't leave you feeling shortchanged.

Cookie Duration

This is super important - it's basically how long a potential buyer has to make a purchase after clicking your affiliate link. Longer cookie durations give you a better chance to earn commissions, so look for ones that last at least 30-60 days. That way, even if someone doesn't buy right away, there's still time for them to come back and make you some money.

Payment Methods

Flexibility is key with payment methods. You want to go for programmes that offer options that work best for you, whether that's PayPal, bank transfers, or checks. Also, make sure their payment schedule fits your needs. Some programmes pay monthly; others may have longer terms - it's all about what suits your financial flow.

Support and Resources Provided

Lastly, a great affiliate programme provides more than just a way to make money – it gives you support and tools to succeed. Look for programmes that offer things like marketing materials, training sessions, or personal support contacts. These resources can save you a lot of time and effort, and can really boost your affiliate game.

In summary

We singled out Media Mister as our top affiliate marketing programme for affiliates in 2024, but all five of the brands outlined above are more than worth a look. Remember – there's nothing stopping you signing up with a whole bunch of schemes from different providers, in order to maximize your reach and boost your profits.

Just don't lose sight of what matters most – pitching products and services you're genuinely interested in and that your audience will be into. Making sales is all about authenticity and recommending the right products to the right people.

Think about what they're already buying, choose a programme that aligns with their interests, and use your influence to point them in the right direction. Get it right, and you could be looking at a serious revenue stream in no time.

FAQs

What is an influencer affiliate programme?

It's a programme that allows influencers with decent-sized audiences to make money through product and service recommendations. You showcase or talk about a brand's products or services, you give your followers a link to click, and you collect a commission from every successful sale.

Can an influencer be an affiliate?

Yes – it's actually one of the best things you can do to make money from your popularity. If you already have a large audience of followers, chances are at least some of them will follow your recommendations, and you'll earn money each time they buy something.

How much do influencers make from affiliate marketing?

The sky's the limit. With the best schemes, no caps are placed on how much you can earn. So it's up to you how much time and effort you put into your affiliate marketing project, but it's possible to earn hundreds, even thousands, of dollars every month.