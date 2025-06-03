The MSE Equity Price Index shed 0.45% to 3,763.566 points as the gains in APS, BOV, MPC and Main Street, were offset by the declines in HSBC, IHI, MIA, MaltaPost and Farsons. Meanwhile, seven other equities remained unchanged as trading activity remained roughly in line with the previous two sessions at €0.22 million.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc dropped by 3.3% to the €5.90 level across three trades totalling 1,200 shares. Today, Farsons published the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to be held on 26 June 2025. One of the resolutions relates to the approval of the spin-off of the shareholding in Quinco Holdings plc by way of a distribution of a ‘dividend-in-kind’. Quinco Holdings plc will be the holding company of Quintano Foods Limited and Food Chain Limited, which are involved in the importation, wholesale, and retail of food and the operation of franchised food retailing establishments. Quinco Holdings’ net asset value is estimated to amount to €46.8 million on a pro forma basis as at 31 January 2025, assuming the corporate restructuring is completed and the planned cash injection of €5.0 million is carried out. Based on a share capital base of 36 million shares, the net asset value per share amounts to €1.30, which may change until the date of listing, albeit changes are not expected to be material. The Explanatory Circular explained that the spin-off and eventual listing of Quinco Holdings plc is expected to be concluded by 31 December 2025.

Also among the large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc moved 2.5% lower to the €5.80 level as 3,808 shares changed hands.

International Hotel Investments plc closed the session 2.3% lower at €0.43 albeit the majority of volume traded took place at the €0.408 (-7.3%) level. A total of 1,400 shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc declined by 2.9% to the €1.36 level over four deals totalling 1,519 shares.

MaltaPost plc eased by 0.5% to the €0.418 level as 7,492 shares changed hands.

Today’s most actively traded equity was once again Bank of Valletta plc which climbed by 1% back to the €2.00 level over eight trades amounting to 30,744 shares. Yesterday, BOV published the Final Terms relating to the Series 2 Tranche 1 bonds under its existing Unsecured Euro Medium Term Bond Programme. BOV will be issuing up to €150 million 5% unsecured subordinated bonds maturing between 2030 and 2035. The offer period will open on Monday 9 June 2025.

Likewise, APS Bank plc advanced by 2.8% to the €0.56 level on a single trade of 1,250 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc closed the session 3.2% higher at the €0.32 level following notable volumes of 164,908 shares, albeit the volume-weighted price stood at €0.301 (-2.9%).

Main Street Complex plc closed the session at the €0.30 level, albeit most of the trades took place at the €0.212 level, which is 3.2% higher than the previous closing price of €0.206.

Plaza Centres plc traded flat at the €0.62 level as 61,000 shares changed hands.

Likewise, Hili Properties plc held the €0.24 level across four trades totalling 59,750 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 plc stayed at the €0.40 level on four deals totalling 16,542 shares.

GO plc remained at the €2.58 level on a single trade of 1,333 shares.

PG plc and Mapfre Middlesea plc also held the €1.85 and €1.42 levels on muted activity.

FIMBank plc closed unchanged at the USD0.12 level as 68,211 shares changed hands.

The RF MGS Index rose by 0.25% to an almost six-month high of 920.139 as inflation in the euro area continued to ease. In fact, data released today showed that inflation in the euro area during May fell to 1.9% compared to 2.2% in the previous month and lower than the 2.0% which was expected. Furthermore, core inflation fell to 2.3%, below the 2.4% level which was anticipated.