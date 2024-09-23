Updated 12.35pm

Five people have been charged with assaulting and injuring police officers in a Saturday night Ħamrun brawl.

The accused – four men and one woman with ages ranging from 23 to 46, -were escorted into the Valletta law courts from its main entrance on Republic Street, as a group of onlookers watched.

Elton Anthony Borg, Erica Borg, Kurt Borg, Redeimen Aquilina and Christian Mansueto all pleaded not guilty to assaulting the officers, resisting arrest and other crimes.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt turned down their request for bail, noting the gravity of the case and the risk of defendants tampering with evidence.

Elton Anthony Borg. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The accused sat impassively throughout the arraignment, save for Erica Borg, who wept as her legs shook.

The Saturday night assault was caught on video by bystanders. Footage quickly circulated on social media, shocking people and drawing condemnations from both the government and the Opposition.

Police said the incident kicked off when two officers issued a parking ticket for an illegally parked vehicle. A group then emerged from a nearby catering establishment and assaulted the officers, who tried to subdue them using pepper spray.

Kurt Borg taken out of court. Photo: Jonathan Borg

One officer was seriously injured and the other suffered slight injuries. Both were hospitalised.

What are the criminal charges?

The five accused stand accused of seven separate crimes:

Forming a mob to cause public fear Violence and threats against public officers Insults and threats to public officers Attacking officers on duty Wilful breach of public peace Wilful damage to public property Causing slight and grievous injuries

They also face two other, less serious charges of breaching public peace and damage to third-party property.

All pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Video clips of the incident shared to social media.

Elton Borg is 46 years old and a restaurateur who lives in Msida. His partner, Erica Borg, is 42 and a housewife. Kurt Borg, 44, lives in Qormi and is also a restaurateur.

Redeimen Aquilina. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Redeimen Aquilina is 23, in employment and from Ħamrun, while Christian Mansueto, 33 and from Siġġiewi, is self-employed.

Three of the accused – Elton, Kurt and Erica Borg – were arrested onsite. The other two fled the scene but were tracked down with the use of CCTV footage and arrested at their homes.

CCTV at Borg's restaurant removed

Prosecutors objected to the defendants' request for bail, noting the risk of evidence being tampered with.

The prosecuting inspector said this had already happened. CCTV cameras at Borg's Ħamrun restaurant have been removed, she noted, and police officers were unable to obtain footage of the incident from them.

Christian Mansueto. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Furthermore, one of the accused who was arrested at home had already disposed of his clothes by the time officers came to arrest him.

One of the assaulted officers also lost a bodycam in the fracas, they said. The camera has not yet been located.

Prosecutors were out in force for the arraignment – a Deputy Commissioner, a superintendent, numerous inspectors and various other officers were all present.

Defence lawyers included Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi, Mario Mifsud, Jacob Magri, Matthew Xuereb, Charles Mercieca, Alex Scerri Herrera and Nicholas Mifsud.

Lawyer Hermann Mula, a former police inspector, is representing the two police officers who were assaulted.

Erica Borg escorted out of court. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Defence argues for bail

Defence lawyers took it in turns to argue in favour of their respective clients being granted bail.

Defendants were willing to satisfy any bail conditions imposed by the court and were presumed innocent until found guilty. All lived in Malta and have family ties here, lawyers noted.

The court should not be swayed by public outrage on social media, they argued, noting that the defendants had yet to give their version of events.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud downplayed the disappearance of CCTV cameras and one of the defendants' clothes - every establishment in Ħamrun has CCTV cameras, he said, and it was "routine" for people to dispose of their clothes after a night out.

Attorney General lawyer Jennifer Polidano shot down that argument. Footage was missing, she said, and it was normal to change clothes after a night out, not dispose of them.

Even if some of the accused had untainted criminal records, they had been arrested for disobeying police orders.

Having heard the defence's pleas and prosecution's arguments, the magistrate turned down the bail requests.

He noted that the accused stood charged with very serious offences, that there was a real risk of defendants tampering with evidence and that the court was not reassured that the defendants would abide by all bail conditions set.

All five will be held in preventative custody at Corradino Correctional Facility until the case resumes at an as-yet undefined date.