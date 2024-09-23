Five people have been charged with assaulting and injuring police officers in a Saturday night Ħamrun brawl.

The accused – four men and one woman with ages ranging from 23 to 46, were escorted into the Valletta law courts from its main entrance on Republic Street, as a group of onlookers watched.

Elton Anthony Borg, Erica Borg, Kurt Borg, Redeemer Aquilina and Christian Mansueto all pleaded not guilty after charges were read out in court.

The Saturday night assault, which was caught on video by bystanders, shocked people and drew condemnations from both the government and the Opposition.

Police said the incident kicked off when two officers issued a parking ticket for an illegally parked vehicle. A group then emerged from a nearby catering establishment and assaulted the officers, who tried to subdue them using pepper spray.

One officer was seriously injured and the other suffered slight injuries. Both were hospitalised.

What are the criminal charges?

The five accused stand accused of four separate crimes:

Violence and threats against public officers Resisting arrest Stopping officers in their duties Causing slight and grievous injuries

They also face two other, minor charges related to the traffic offence that sparked the incident.

All pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Elton Borg is 46 years old and a restauranteur who lives in Msida. His partner, Erica Borg, is 42 and a housewife. Kurt Borg, 44, lives in Qormi and is also a restauranteur.

Redeemer Aquilina is 23, in employment and from Ħamrun, while Christian Mansueto, 33 and from Siġġiewi, is self-employed.

All remained silent as charges were read out, save for Erica Borg who wept as her legs shook.

Three of the accused – Elton, Kurt and Erica Borg – were arrested onsite. The other two fled the scene but were tracked down with the use of CCTV footage and arrested at their homes.

None of the five contested the validity of their arrest, inspector Elisia Scicluna told the court.

CCTV at Borg's restaurant removed

Prosecutors objected to the defendants' request for bail, noting the risk of evidence being tamperted.

The prosecuting inspector said this had already happened. CCTV cameras at Borg's Ħamrun restaurant have been removed, she noted, and police officers were unable to obtain footage of the incident from them.

Furthermore, one of the accused who was arrested at home had already disposed of his clothes by the time officers came to arrest him.

One of the assaulted officers also lost a bodycam in the fracas, they said. The camera has not yet been located.

Prosecutors were out in force for the arraignment – a deputy Commissioner, a superintendent, six inspectors and various other officers were all present.

Defence lawyers included Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi, Mario Mifsud, Jacob Magri, Matthew Xuereb, Charles Mercieca, Alex Scerri Herrera and Nicholas Mifsud.

Lawyer Hermann Mula, a former police inspector, is representing the two police officers who were assaulted.

This is a developing story that is being constantly updated.