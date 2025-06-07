Five people, including a two-year-old, were taken to hospital on Friday night following a collision in St Paul’s Bay.

The crash happened on the corner of Triq Paredes and Triq il-Parroċċa at around 8.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

One of the vehicles involved was a Seat Leon driven by a 22-year-old woman from Msida. She was taken to hospital with grievous injuries. Her two passengers – a 21-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay and a two-year-old boy – were both slightly injured in the crash.

The other car involved was a Mercedes C180 driven by a man, with another man in the passenger seat. The passenger was grievously injured. The police had no further details about the Mercedes occupants at the time of writing.

All five people involved were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Civil Protection Department officials were deployed to clear the crash site and render the road surface safe.