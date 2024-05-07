Five children who were wounded in Gaza will be receiving medical treatment in Malta in the coming days.

Aged between 2 and 17 years, the children will be treated at Mater Dei Hospital, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said.

Two will undergo plastic surgery after severe burns, and one will be operated on because of intestinal and kidney injuries. Two will receive treatment after having their legs amputated.

The children suffered their injuries as a result of the continued fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday that at least 34,789 people had been killed in the past eight months.

The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli villages, killing 1,170 people, mostly civilians. Several hundred Israelis have since also died in the fighting.

"It is our duty as the government and medical professionals to assist innocent people in dire need of essential care and dignity," the minister said.

Malta over the past weeks also hosted two other wounded children from Gaza.

Selah, 3, who was brought to Malta in February, was injured in an Israeli air strike in November, suffering severe leg injuries when her house in Southern Gaza was hit. She lost her mother and brother in the attack.

10-year-old Lara Abu Alkas was hurt in an air strike on Al-Shifa hospital in December, according to the Palestinian Embassy. The girl was blinded in one eye.