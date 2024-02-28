Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored five times as the FA Cup holders ran riot in a 6-2 rout of Luton in the fifth round on Tuesday.

Aided by Kevin De Bruyne's trio of assists, Haaland completed his treble inside the first 40 minutes at Kenilworth Road.

Jordan Clark struck twice to briefly reduce Luton's deficit to just 3-2.

But any Luton hopes of an incredible comeback were ruthlessly erased by Haaland as the Norway striker scored twice more after the interval to send City into the quarter-finals.

Mateo Kovacic netted to cap City's second six-goal haul this season after their 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth in the Premier League in November.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com