The Planning Authority on Thursday refused an application for five-storey development overlooking Wied il-Għasel with five votes in favour and three against.

The application was filed by Jarom Investments Ltd, which sought to demolish the terraced house known as Villa Paramount located on Triq il-Kostituzzjoni, Mosta.

Instead of the villa, the application proposed the development of a residential building consisting of 19 apartments, two basement levels for 37 garages, gardens, a pool, a medical centre and a gym. The proposed development also included a detached dwelling outside the development zone.

Last week, the case officer's report recommended the project for refusal given that it included plans for a detached dwelling in ODZ. The officer also noted that the proposed gym was too large for the residential area.

"The proposed development does not ensure an accessible environment for all its users and visitors,” the report added.

PA board chair Emmanuel Camilleri said on Thursday there were many issues with the application and the presentation by the architect did not properly address the issues raised by the officer in his recommendation for refusal.

During the hearing, one objector described the project as "a massive one that is going to affect the residents”, while Moviment Graffiti’s Matthew Agius claimed it would "make the environment uglier, rather than embellish it".

Overall, the application received almost 100 representations.

Some said the development was “objectionable in principle” as it was proposed to be built on ODZ land overlooking a protected valley with ecological importance.

They also argued that the five-storey development exceeded the height limitations of the local plan.