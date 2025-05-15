Updated 4.28pm

A flight was diverted, events have been cancelled and there is traffic chaos on the roads after a thunderstom hit Malta on Thursday.

FlightTOM4482 from London Gatwick to Malta was diverted to Catania on Thursday due to the thunderstorm that hit the country in the morning.

It was due to arrive at 11.30am but the adverse weather conditions forced the diversion of TUI Airways plane to Catania–Fontanarossa Airport. After refuelling, the flight arrived in Malta at 3.10pm

As a result of the diversion, return flight TOM4483 from Malta back to London, which was meant to depart at 12.30pm, was delayed, and was scheduled to depart at 4.10pm instead.

A spokesperson for Malta International Airport said the flight was the only one that had to be diverted due to the weather.

The Malta Meteorological Office issued a yellow weather warning on Thursday as an area of low pressure over Tunisia and Libya resulted in strong South-South East winds up to force 6, which it said would last till 3pm, before gradually decreasing to light to moderate East Northeast winds.

Traffic was at a standstill in some areas of Malta, particularly the Marsa Junction and Pembroke, where road works have already caused headache for motorists this week.

Meanwhile, Moviment Graffitti announced that a planned march to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, which refers to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in 1948 following the creation of the state of Israel, has been postponed.

The march will now take place on Saturday, May 17 at 3pm, starting at the Council of Europe Garden in Gżira