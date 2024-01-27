The 2023-24 BOV Premier League resumes this weekend with crucial matches at both ends of the table played between Saturday and Sunday.

This season, the championship battle is turning out to be a fascinating battle between champions Ħamrun Spartans and rivals Floriana with the former enjoying a three-point lead over the Greens, pending a protest submitted by Hibernians on their 2-1 defeat to the league leaders last week.

Sliema Wanderers are emerging as the dark horses in the title race as the Blues are just one point adrift of the Greens and have shown consistently this season that they have the potential to have their say in the destiny of the championship crown.

The leading trio face delicate fixtures this weekend with Floriana kicking off proceedings with a tricky fixture against a rejuvenated Santa Lucia side at the National Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off: 2pm).

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com