The Floriana local council on Friday voiced serious concern over the ongoing decline in the town's residential population, describing the situation as a "demographic crisis" that threatens the very identity of the locality.

Speaking at a press conference outside a residential building at the corner of Triq il-Kapuċċini and Triq San Tumas, currently being converted into commercial premises, Mayor Nigel Holland warned that such developments are “eroding the fabric of the community.”

“A locality without a community is not a locality,” Holland declared, adding that the local council always objects to the conversion of residences into commercial spaces.

The council’s stance was further outlined in a policy document presented by Deputy Mayor James Aaron Ellul, which calls for an active strategy to regenerate Floriana’s population. Ellul warned that the locality has “lost its balance,” and emphasised that future development must prioritise the needs of residents and protect the distinct identity of the area.

The document proposes a set of concrete policy recommendations, including the allocation of targeted subsidies and funding mechanisms to encourage residential development.

It also underlines the need for the private sector to shift its focus from commercial interests to residential regeneration, supported by coordinated government assistance.

Floriana is not alone in facing this issue. Ellul confirmed that the council is engaging with other harbour-area localities, and that a meeting with the Birgu Local Council is scheduled for next week to discuss similar concerns.

There is reportedly positive engagement from both Port Region authorities and the NGO Residenti Beltin, as Valletta grapples with parallel demographic pressures.

The local council has held meetings with the Minister for Local Government Owen Bonnici and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech. Ellul reported that Bonnici indicated the matter could be escalated to Cabinet level.

Ellul called on the Planning Authority to adhere to its own guidelines and take responsibility for safeguarding the community's long-term future.

The mayor reflected on the town’s fleeting moments of vibrancy—particularly during the annual parish feast, when former residents return and Floriana temporarily comes alive.

“The rest of the year,” he noted, “life in Floriana is very different.”