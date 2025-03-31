FM Theatre Productions is bringing the global rock-opera phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar to the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta from April 11 to 13.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the long-running production dives into the final days of Jesus, as told through the eyes of Judas and set to a soaring rock score and wrapped in themes of faith, fame, betrayal and revolution.

Directed by Chris Gatt, this bold and contemporary take on the musical breathes fresh fire into the beloved classic while staying true to its emotional core.

The local cast is led by Francesco Nicodeme as Jesus, opposite Sean Borg as Judas, along with Sarah Mercieca as Mary Magdalene. They are joined by a stellar supporting cast featuring Raphael Pace, Joseph Zammit, Sean Kamati, Ryan Grech, Jake Curti and Albert Buttigieg.

Under the musical direction of Kris Spiteri, the iconic score featuring Gethsemane, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Superstar will come alive with choreography by Sandra Mifsud and Douglas Comley.

For tickets and more information, visit www.showshappening.com.