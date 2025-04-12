FM Theatre Productions’ three-day run of Jesus Chris Superstar kicked off on Friday to a resounding success.

Audience members in the packed hall at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, sang along and applauded throughout the show which brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular rock opera to life.

The plot tells the story of the final six days of Jesus Christ through the troubled eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The musical, with lyrics by Tim Rice, became an international hit with the release of the 1973 film of the same name, directed by Norman Jewison and starring Ted Neeley in the title role.

Read the full story on Times2.