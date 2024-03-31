FM Theatre Productions will present Peppa Pig’s Big Adventure this April, which promises to be a “theatrical extravaganza” for all the family.

Fans of the popular TV show Peppa Pig will be given the chance to journey through a day in the life of Peppa and her friends. Peppa is joined by her brother George, best friend Suzy Sheep, Pedro Pony, Gerald Giraffe and others for an exciting school camping trip.

Described as a “must see for all Peppa fans” by Express and Star, Peppa Pig and her co-stars are brought to life onstage with a series of life-sized puppets. Tagging along with Peppa and the gang is Daisy, the human protagonist of the show played by Sarah Mercieca.

The cast also features Hannah Gatt, Bertha Farrugia, Bettina Zammit, Bradley Cachia, Gianluca Mifsud, Antonella Mifsud and Sean Borg.

“From Madame Gazelle’s iconic classroom to exploring new places, every moment is an adventure with Peppa and her friends with magical moments happening at every turn,” say the organisers.

The show will feature colourful sets, lively music and interactive elements which are due to make Peppa Pig’s Big Adventure a “feast for the senses that will have audiences singing and cheering along in no time”.

From jumping in muddy puddles to engaging in rhythmic fun with the audience, pitching tents and encountering forest creatures, the spectacle is a fun-filled adventure bursting with laughter and excitement.

Peppa Pig’s Big Adventure will be staged at St Agatha’s Auditorium in Rabat from April 1-7. For tickets and more information visit tnd.com.mt.