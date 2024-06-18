Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has urged PN MEPs to focus on the people's quality of life.

Grech met MEPs Roberta Metsola, David Casa and Peter Agius in the European Parliament on the sidelines of a meeting of the EPP.

He congratulated the MEPs on their election and said the message sent by the people through the polling booth needed to be reflected in the work done in Brussels.

The meeting touched on various issues of national importance, including tax harmonisation, civil rights, food security and farmers' rights.

Grech also congratulated Metsola, who after serving as parliament president for the past two-and-half years, is the EPP's only candidate for a second term.