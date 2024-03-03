Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday and close to within one point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Erling Haaland also struck in stoppage time to leave the title race perfectly poised ahead of City’s trip to Liverpool next weekend.

Marcus Rashford’s wonder strike had fired United into a shock lead at the Etihad.

Haaland was then guilty of a miss that will go down in Premier League folklore when he fired over with an open goal just before half-time.

Foden ensured City did not slip up in the title race as he blasted into the top corner to level and produced a composed finish 10 minutes from time.

