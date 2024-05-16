Pink was back with its popular ladies’ luncheon in collaboration with Satariano on Wednesday, May 15.

The event included a live culinary demo and fashion show on the showroom terrace, decked out with the latest garden furniture, plants, home décor and exquisite tableware.

Carmelo Abela food table, styled by Simply Local. Guests having a lovely time. The backstage was turned into the ‘frontstage’ for guests to get up close and personal with the look. Oysters Mignonette from Adams Artisanal Seafood & Fish Shop. Master chef Adam Depasquale in action, doing his Tuna Tataki demo. Maria Borg from Lilly Mae with guests. Erika Gatt from Zartera with Petra Ellul Vincenti and designer Kully. Lilly Mae with Coccinelle bags.

The Pink Lunch Party by Satariano was supported by Adams Artisanal Seafood & Fish Shop, Carmelo Abela, with Casa Modena, Monini and Parmareggio products, Coccinelle, eCabs, Franks, using Guerlain, Graham’s white port and London Essence tonic from Farsons Direct, Korres, Lilly Mae, Maison Perrier, Medirect, Monsoon, M&Z Marketing, Nev Hair Salon, using Kevin Murphy products, Parfois, Porsche, Sherries Estates, Solaris and Zartera.