People’s Food and Farming Alliance and People's Health Alliance will be sharing ideas about sustainable agriculture and community empowerment at the School of Practical Philosophy Malta on Sunday.

The event, at 101, St Christopher Street in Valletta, will kick off at 3pm.

It will start with an introduction of the alliances' teams, their philosophy and a presentation about their vision.

Producers and practitioners from the alliances' directory will share their experiences, challenges and dreams.

The school will provide an introduction to its services as well as details about an upcoming new course.

There will be samples from the artisanal food producers and an opportunity to meet some of the practitioners.

"Together, our community can forge a tomorrow where everyone enjoys nutritious, high quality, locally produced food and where farming communities flourish, together we will grow," they said in a statement ahead of the event.