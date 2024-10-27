Top-level football could be about to change forever... and not for the better

Remember that ludicrous idea of playing domestic league matches in foreign countries? You know, the one that put traditional football fans at the very bottom of the list of priorities? Well, it’s raised its incredibly ugly head again, and this time it looks like it just might happen.

Once again it’s Spain’s La Liga that’s leading the charge as they try to move December’s game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all the way to Florida, just a short commute across the Atlantic for the team’s supporters.

They’ve tried this before, of course, a few years ago. But back then their plans never got further than the Spanish FA (RFEF) who shot it down like the evil, money-grabbing scheme it is.

But the man who was president of the RFEF back then – a certain Luis Rubiales – is no longer around after the whole kissgate scandal. And without him to lead the opposition (driven by his rivalry with the La Liga president), this time the RFEF were quick to grant permission.

Now the only thing that stands in the way of this theoretical madness becoming a living reality is FIFA, who need to give it the final stamp of approval.

Nothing gets the juices of Europe’s big leagues and mega clubs flowing quite as much as the idea of making more money

But given that FIFA are already fighting with Europe’s major leagues about football schedules and the Club World Cup, does anyone really think they will want to open another battle front with European football? Not really. So, it’s going to be a thumbs up from them as well.

And when this game happens, you can bet your bottom dollar other major leagues will follow suit. Or at least try to. Because nothing gets the juices of Europe’s big leagues and the mega clubs flowing quite as much as the idea of making more money.

The fact that holding league matches in distant countries is a disgusting thing to do to bread-and-butter fans won’t stop them trying. They will try to justify it with talk about how it’s only one game, how the teams will benefit from the global exposure, and how the fans will still have plenty of other matches to watch at home. They will probably try to offer some form of compensation in the form of discounts or refunds to season-ticket holders.

But that really isn’t the point, is it?

Domestic European football has been built on the simple basis of home and away matches for over a century. It’s part of the very foundations of the sport and what makes it exciting, fair and balanced.

A move like this is taking away one of the cornerstones of the game.

There is always the chance that Spanish supporters – understandably furious at their sport selling another slice of its soul – will kick up so much fuss about the Florida game that La Liga and the RFEF decide it’s just not viable.

But I wouldn’t put money on it. These organisations will probably decide it’s worth riding out the storm in the short term to reap the long-term financial rewards.

Europe’s main leagues – from the Premier to Serie A – will be watching how this plays out over the next few weeks with massive interest, as will the various football associations in those countries.

Will the backlash mean they have to put their own similar, but undeclared plans on the backest of burners? Or will the protests be a storm in a teacup that rapidly blows over, paving the way for a future where games like Manchester United vs Liverpool are sold to the highest bidding city?

Don’t laugh, I can see it happening...

1 man versus 250...

Last week we were chatting about Manchester United’s cost-cutting drive, which will see Sir Alex Ferguson put out to pasture at the end of the season to get him off the wage bill.

It’s a controversial move that many have said is disrespectful to their greatest ever manager, and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t.

But if you look a little deeper into this Old Trafford belt-tightening exercise, there is something I find even more disturbing – the number of ‘normal’ employees the club has let go.

Apparently, United’s desperation to pinch the pennies has already seen them make 250 members of staff redundant, which is estimated will save around £10 million a year.

While there is nothing wrong with reducing a bit of the human resource bloating that can build up over time, I find it hard to justify this when you are talking about one of football’s richest clubs.

How do you look at your immense wage bill and decide it is Doreen from catering that needs to go while you are simultaneously paying a Brazilian midfielder £350k a week for running round the grass like a toddler who just got his first football?

I’m not picking on Casemiro here, but it’s a simple reality that United could have saved double the amount of money by terminating one player’s contract than they did by making 250 people unemployed.

Yes, I know, there are contracts and clauses and penalties involved in the employment of sporting megastars. Watertight ones. I know you can’t just wake up in the morning and tell Antony or Jadon Sancho things aren’t really working out but thanks anyway.

Football isn’t a normal business, and I accept that on-field talent obviously needs to be paid the big bucks, considerably more than those working behind the scenes.

But when firing a ton of people (and one knight of the realm) only saves you the same amount you are paying one past-it midfielder every six months, there is something very wrong with the sport.

E-mail: James.calvert@timesofmalta.com

Twitter: @maltablade