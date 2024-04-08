A 10-hour football/futsal marathon in aid of the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is being held at the De La Salle Sports Complex on April 21.

The aim of the Playing for H.O.P.E (Helping Other People Eat) charity event is to raise €5,000 to support the foundation in providing food for families in need across Malta and Gozo. Bookings are just €50 for the pitch and teams can choose whether to play against themselves (if 10 or more players) or against another team.

Participants from all walks of life are welcome. The event is set to kick off at 8am and run until 6pm. The sports complex boasts three outdoor pitches and an indoor pitch for five-a- side games.

The event is jointly organised by Ta’ Xbiex Sports Club and Izola Bank, with support from De La Salle College for providing the location.

Since 2018, Izola Bank plc has been an official sponsor of the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Over the years, the bank’s collaboration with the foundation has deepened, reflecting its commitment to addressing food insecurity in Malta.

Beyond financial contributions, Izola Bank has actively engaged in practical initiatives to bolster the foundation’s vital services, extending support to thousands of beneficiaries annually. This event is another initiative which the bank is proud to support.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is dedicated to providing essential food assistance to individuals in immediate need, irrespective of their race, religion or gender. Since its inception, the foundation has gone from feeding 30 families a week to hundreds of families weekly, through the provision of food packs that can keep these people going till a longer-term solution can be found.

Ta’ Xbiex Sports Clubs has organised many initiatives over the years, highlighting the importance of bringing the community together through sport and well-being and raising funds for various causes.

Send an e-mail to matt.fenech10@gmail.com or call +356 7925 4722 to book a spot against a €20 deposit.