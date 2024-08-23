Renowned former footballer, veteran broadcaster and local councillor Hugh Caruana died on Friday. He was 78 years old.

Caruana is best known for playing for Ġżira and Floriana during the 1960s and 1970s, later transitioning to coaching and presenting sports television programmes.

Caruana was born on April 22, 1946, in Ġżira and made his debut with Ġżira United in the second division when he was 16 years old, in a match against Mosta.

Hugh Caruana as a young football player

Several clubs expressed interest in Caruana at the start of his career, with rumours that he was going to be snatched up by Sliema Wanderers FC.

However, in a surprising twist, Caruana ended signing with Floriana FC instead. Caruana was an immediate star with Floriana and played there for six seasons, winning two championships and two FA Trophies.

He would later leave Floriana and join Sliema in 1970. Despite only being with the club for a short time, Caruana saw the club win another two championships in his three seasons there.

He retired from playing professional football in 1974.

News of Caruana's death sparked several tributes, including from the Nationalist Party, for which he served as a local councillor.

Last June, Caruana was once again elected to the Ġżira local council on the PN's ticket.

"Hugh Caruana, aside from his illustrious sports career was a local councillor for the PN and until last June continued to work with a lot of love for Ġżira and the Nationalist Party" the party said in a statement.

Christian Micallef, one of Caruana's former colleagues on the sports show Replay, said Caruana was a "jokester with a heart of gold".

"My mind wanders back to the pleasant memories Hugh and I shared, particularly on the programme Replay," he said.

In a tribute post, Floriana FC said Caruana was one of the club's "icons".

"Hugh Caruana left an indelible mark on our club's rich history both as a player and as a coach as his legacy will last forever in our hearts," they said.

Sliema Wanderers added that Caurana would always be remembered for the role he played in winning the club three consecutive Premier League titles in the early 2000s while serving as an assistant coach.