Forcing migrants to return to their home countries is a “traumatic experience”, an independent watchdog has warned.

In its annual report, the monitoring board for detained persons said migrants become extremely vulnerable throughout the period prior to the forced return, as well as during the return itself.

The board said it is therefore of “utmost importance” that migrants are treated in a humane manner, regardless of the fact that their behaviour may be difficult during the return process.

RELATED STORIES He's lived and worked in Malta for 13 years - Kusi Dismark set to be deported

It further recommended that migrants facing a forced return should be assigned a case worker or social worker to help them discuss their difficulties and concerns prior to the return trip.

The board has positive words about the running of the Safi detention centre where migrants are held, saying migrants’ rights were “generally respected”.

In its 2022 report, the board slammed the “totally unhygienic” state of the block used to distribute food to migrants. This time round, the board said a good number of measures suggested in its 2022 report had been implemented.

However, 41% of the 27 complaints made by migrants in a complaint box were about the food at the centre, while another 41% of complaints highlighted “verbal abuse”.

The board said this abuse was “mainly between detained persons”.

A majority of detainees interviewed by members of the board made no allegations of ill-treatment and showed appreciation towards custodial staff, the report says.

The board highlighted the need for sufficient staffing at the detention centre at all times, to ensure the rights of detained people. It said administrative and custodial staff have been decreasing year after year, thus stressing the workforce and the service provided.

There were 195 migrants residing at the detention centre by the end of 2023. Throughout the year, 1,705 people spent time in detention.