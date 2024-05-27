For more than three decades, the Ford Explorer has helped define SUV comfort, performance, and functionality. Combining German engineering with striking American style, the new 2025 all-electric Explorer lineup – from well-equipped Active to stylish ST-Line to high-performance ST and top-of-the-line Platinum – continues that legacy with a more refined cabin that features sophisticated new colour, texture, and material choices, and introduces the new Ford Digital Experience infotainment system.

The 2025 Explorer boasts a completely redesigned interior, featuring sophisticated new colour schemes, textures, and materials. Highlights include wrap-and-stitch soft-touch surfaces on the centre console, door panels, and dashboard, complemented by available ActiveX® synthetic seating material and silver mesh accents.

A standout feature is the new Ford Digital Experience infotainment system, which debuts in the Explorer. This system integrates a 13.2-inch touchscreen with seamless Google Maps navigation, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa Built-in. Wireless phone charging and USB connections across all three rows ensure passengers stay connected on the go.

The electric Explorer, assembled at the Ford Cologne EV Centre following a significant investment, represents the first in a series of innovative new electric vehicles from Ford, aimed at reinventing the brand in Europe. Offering a fast-charging capability from 10 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes, this mid-size crossover seats five and features a 15-inch movable touchscreen, hands-free drive mode, and a host of advanced digital amenities.

“Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles,” said GasanZammit CEO Stefan Deguara. “It's fully loaded with everything our customers will need for their daily drives.”

To help demonstrate the Explorer’s capabilities, in 2023, Ford teamed up with travel adventure influencer Lexie Alford – known to millions as Lexie Limitless and the youngest person to visit every country in the world – for a global expedition in the new all-electric Explorer. Inspired by original female explorer, Aloha Wanderwell, who set a record 100 years ago with a Ford-sponsored round-the-world trip in a Model T, Lexie successfully let a new round-the-world expedition late last year.

Available in two highly specified versions – Explorer and Explorer Premium – the new all-electric Explorer can be ordered from local Ford distributors, GasanZammit Motors, with prices anticipated to start from €29,900, after current government grants on EV vehicles, and the scrappage scheme. For more information or to reserve a unit, visit Ford at GasanZammit Motors in Malta’s Central Business District.

