Ford has revealed a more hardcore version of its Focus ST hot hatchback with a new Edition model.

The Focus ST has been the only hot hatch on offer from the blue oval since the demise of the Focus RS back in 2018.

The new Focus ST Edition comes with adjustable front coil springs which allow the driver to tune the car to their personal preference.

The two-way adjustable suspension can be lowered by 10mm front to rear – compared to the standard ST setup – with a further 20mm adjustment available, too.

