International experts have endorsed the setting up of the Climate Action Authority as a bold move by Malta to do its part in adapting to and mitigating climate change, one of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Climate change expert Brad Archer and Jacob Werksman, principal adviser within the European Commission’s DG-CLIMA, were two key speakers at the ClimateON conference organised by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Regeneration of the Grand Harbour during which Minister Miriam Dalli invited stakeholders from different fields, including academics, scientists, the public sector, the private sector, social partners, young people and unions to have their say on climate action.

The two foreign speakers made it clear that effective climate strategies must be implemented urgently on both global and local scales. They emphasised the crucial roles of new initiatives such as the Climate Action Authority, leaving no doubt about the importance of taking immediate action to combat climate change.

Brad Archer, CEO of Australia’s climate change authority, highlighted the important function of the authority in shaping informed, science-based government policies on climate action.

“I’d like to congratulate the ministry on the initiative to establish the Climate Action Authority (…). I think the title that you’ve chosen for this very important new institution, the Climate Action Authority, is very appropriate,” Archer said, before he delved into the Australian reality.

Malta provides a very important model for other small islands

He referred to Australia’s specific challenges as a major exporter of high-emission goods like coal and beef, stressing the country’s need to adapt to a net-zero economy.

“Independent climate authorities are key in ensuring governments receive the evidence needed to achieve commitments under the Paris Agreement,” he said, advocating for decisions free from short-term political influences and vested interests.

Minister Miriam Dalli invited stakeholders from different fields to have their say on climate action.

“We want our governments to be making decisions about climate change policy with the best possible information. And climate change authorities control on advice that represents the latest scientific information and all the other evidence and do that in a way that’s free of vested interests, it’s free of short-term political considerations while taking into account the policymaking environment and the objectives of the government of the day,” Archer explained.

Werksmen referred to recent pivotal moments in international climate policy. He referenced significant conferences, such as the last COP (Conference of the Parties) in Dubai and upcoming events in Brazil and Azerbaijan, which are critical in testing and advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“These meetings are fundamental in shaping our strategies to reduce global greenhouse emissions and transition away from fossil fuels,” he said.

Werksmen also delved into how Malta serves as prime model for other states in how it tackles climate change.

“Malta, as a small island state, provides a very important model for other small islands around the world, operating at different levels of development but facing similar challenges in terms of their energy security, as well as their vulnerabilities to the impacts of climate change. This is where Malta’s leadership will shine, in particular, in the context of European leadership overall. So, it’s on these foundations that the EU will continue to build its next generation of climate policies, its next step along that pathway to net-zero that we are committed to under the Paris Agreement.”