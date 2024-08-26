The current debate surrounding foreign workers will take generations to address because Malta’s fertility rate is amongst the lowest in the EU and the economy has built a dependency on foreign workers that will be hard to shake off according to the Malta Employers Association.

In an interview published in yesterday's The Corporate Times, Kevin Borg, the newly appointed Director General of the Malta Employers Association explains that Malta’s dependence on foreign nationals is eventually also pushing many young Maltese professionals to opt for careers abroad.

In his interview, Borg spoke at length about the Maltese economy and of how the significant growth experienced in recent years, largely driven by domestic growth, has invariably led to a situation of heightened internal competition for customers and resources, driving up costs and eroding profit margins to a minimum.

“The rise in operating costs due to higher rental prices is impacting commercial sectors such as retail and catering and this, coupled with the shortage of personnel, is pushing many business owners to the brink.”

“It comes as no surprise, therefore, to receive reports that entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly cautious about future investment decisions,” he added.

According to Borg, Malta needs a reconfiguration of its priorities and a stronger focus on export-led growth through long-term planning to ensure that corrective policies remain in line with the country’s physical and social characteristics.

“Sustainable growth is only possible through quality, innovation, the adoption of technology and strategic long-term planning that is aligned with the well-being of the people.”