The Fraternity of Charles de Foucauld, Malta, is launching a formation course revolving around St Charles de Foucauld, who was canonised by Pope Francis in 2022.

The programme, themed ‘At the Heart of the Gospel with Charles de Foucauld’, will run from this week to June, and will consist of eight meetings, presented by different speakers, at the Seminary in tal-Virtù, Rabat.

Fr Jimmy Bonnici, rector of the seminary, will be introducing this formation course on Saturday between 3pm and 7pm. This meeting will consist of a reflection and an experience of desert, and a review of life. The rest of these meetings will be held on April 9 and 23.

The course continues on May 4 (half-day) with a Bible meeting with Fr Stefan Attard, dean of the Faculty of Theology at the University. The meeting will be themed: ‘The Church and the Fraternity’ as ‘Home’: The Heart of Christ Jesus also ‘Home’ for Charles de Foucauld.

The themes of the Wednesday meetings on May 7, 14 and 28 will reflect on in the context of the community’s commitment as disciples of Christ, with themes including ‘discernment’, ‘poverty, simplicity and social commitment’, ‘Nazareth in the spirituality of Charles de Foucauld’, and ‘The meaning of Consecration within the Fraternity, within the Church’.

These participatory encounters will be facilitated by Godwin Genovese of Wheel of Life Harmony Centre; Mark Cachia, director of Jesuit Refugee Service Malta; Fr Geoffrey George Attard, priest from the parish of St George in Victoria; Fr Joe Fsadni, of the Fraternity of Priests, Fr Mark Sultana, spiritual director at the Seminary, and members and friends of the fraternity.

For the Wednesday meetings, participants are invited to meet at the seminary at 5.30pm, with meetings running from 6 to 7.15pm. There will be a silent Adoration.

The concluding meeting will be held on June 1 at 9.30am, with the theme: ‘Offering the Eucharist until we too become Eucharist’. During the one-day event, participants will talk and share experiences and reflections, to help one another live the Gospel, and share the Eucharist together. The programme also includes lunch.

The entire course fee is €100 for individuals and €150 for couples. Those who wish to attend any particular meeting or want more information, may call 21 23 3666, 2123 9548 or 7929 8509, or e-mail: anne.pace97@gmail.com or dorisborg46@gmail.com.

Deadline for applications is tomorrow, April 3.