The Fraternity of Charles de Foucauld, Malta, has launched a formation course revolving around St Charles de Foucauld, who was canonised by Pope Francis in 2022.

The programme, themed ‘At the heart of the Gospel with Charles de Foucauld’, runs until June. It consists of eight meetings, presented by different speakers, at the Seminary in Tal-Virtù, Rabat.

Fr Jimmy Bonnici, rector of the seminary, introduced the formation course yesterday. The next meetings will be held this Wednesday, April 9, and on April 23.

The course continues with a half-day Bible meeting on May 4 led by Fr Stefan Attard, dean of the University’s Faculty of Theology. The meeting will be themed ‘The Church and the fraternity as home: The heart of Christ Jesus also home for Charles de Foucauld’.

The themes of the Wednesday meetings on May 7, 14 and 28 will reflect on the context of the community’s commitment as disciples of Christ, with the themes of the respective sessions being ‘discernment’, ‘poverty, simplicity and social commitment’, ‘Nazareth in the spirituality of Charles de Foucauld’, and ‘the meaning of consecration within the fraternity, within the Church’.

These participatory encounters will be facilitated by Godwin Genovese of Wheel of Life Harmony Centre; Mark Cachia, director of Jesuit Refugee Service Malta; Fr Geoffrey George Attard, a priest from the parish of St George in Victoria; Fr Joe Fsadni, of the Fraternity of Priests, Fr Mark Sultana, a spiritual director at the seminary, and members and friends of the fraternity.

For the Wednesday meetings, participants are invited to meet at the seminary at 5.30pm, with the meetings running from 6 to 7.15pm. The meeting will include a silent adoration.

The concluding meeting will be held on June 1 at 9.30am, on the theme ‘Offering the Eucharist until we too become Eucharist’. During the one-day meeting, participants will share experiences and reflections to help one another live the Gospel and share the Eucharist together. The meeting programme also includes lunch.

The course fee is €100 for individuals and €150 for couples. Those who wish to attend any particular meeting or want more information may call 2123 3666, 2123 9548 or 7929 8509, or e-mail anne.pace97@gmail.com or dorisborg46@gmail.com.