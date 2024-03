Malta international midfielder Yannick Yankam launched his career in the United States after making his Lexington SC debut in the USL League One, on Saturday.

The former Birkirkara midfielder, who joined the club during the winter transfer window, was deployed from the start as Lexington SC and NC Hailstorm shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw in America’s third-tier.

Yankam became the first active senior UEFA international to play in the USL League One as well.

