An empty building that formerly hosted a bank branch could be transformed into a restaurant and office unit.

Plans have been submitted to convert the ground floor of the former Bank of Valletta branch in Fleur-De-Lys, near the Birkirkara bus terminus, into a restaurant and takeaway.

The bank branch closed in 2022.

The applicant, Jonathan Francis Caruana, and architect Josef Zahra are requesting a change of use of the ground floor of the building from a Class 4A commercial bank to a Class 4D restaurant and takeaway including outdoor tables and chairs.

The application (PA/06634/24) also requests the reconfiguration of the common area serving the first and second-floor offices to incorporate a lift and a dedicated entrance door. The proposal is currently awaiting recommendation.

Once a Planning Authority case officer recommends the project – for refusal or to grant permit – the application will go before the Planning Authority board for a decision.

On examining the plans, the Malta Tourism Authority found no objection to the proposed change of use to class 4D provided that all necessary clearances are obtained from competent authorities.

“Should the proposal be approved, the applicant should also pursue a separate licence for a catering establishment. On the other hand, this application for outside tables and chairs should be strictly considered within the context of the OCA (outdoor catering areas) policy for tables and chairs,” the authority said, adding that safety measures for users should be always given a priority.