A former British Marine held back tears Friday as he appeared in court for the first time, charged with driving his car into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win, leaving 79 people injured.

Paul Doyle faces seven counts, including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent during Monday's incident, which marred the northwestern English city's huge celebrations.

The 53-year-old was not required to enter a plea during a brief appearance at Liverpool Crown Court, where the judge set a provisional trial date for November 24.

Doyle, a father-of-three, was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on August 14, when he is expected to either admit or deny the alleged offences.

Earlier, he confirmed his name, date of birth and address during a short appearance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

Doyle, wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, held back tears after being brought into the court from the cells.

A total of 79 people aged between nine and 78 were injured when a dark Ford Galaxy ploughed into Liverpool supporters as they celebrated their club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

There were no fatalities.

Prosecutor Philip Astbury told the court: "This is very much an ongoing investigation. There are many witnesses to be interviewed and a great deal of CCTV to be analysed."

Seven people remained in hospital, Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims told reporters on Thursday.

Sarah Hammond of the Crown Prosecution Service said the agency had authorised police to charge Doyle following a "complex and ongoing investigation".

"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve," Hammond said.

UK media have reported that Doyle, who lives in a suburb of Liverpool, is a businessman and former marine, with three teenage children.

Hammond said all charges "will be kept under review as the investigation progresses".

Family man

Hundreds of thousands of Reds fans had gathered in Liverpool city centre for the long parade led by the club's top players when scenes of joy turned to horror.

Images on social media showed the car ploughing through a crowd, running over people and others bouncing off its bonnet.

Four people, including one child, were trapped under the vehicle, which had to be lifted to remove them, fire services said.

In other clips circulating online, the car was seen being halted and swarmed by angry fans, who smashed the back windows as police sought to hold them back.

UK media reported that Doyle had been married for 20 years and now worked in cybersecurity.

Images on social networks showed him on holiday with his family in places such as Japan, India and Fiji.

Police quickly ruled out terrorism, as well as swiftly revealing the suspect was a white British man, in a rare move to quell misinformation online.

Almost a year ago, Liverpool and north England saw the worst riots in decades after false rumours spread that the attacker who stabbed three girls to death in nearby Southport was a Muslim immigrant.