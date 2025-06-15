A group of 150 former De La Salle students reunited at the college to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their having completed their studies.

Celebrating with the students were several teachers, including centenarian Brother Edward, who, along the years provided the students with academic and athletic instruction based on the spirit of St John Baptist De La Salle.

Some of those present had not met each other since leaving school. They shook hands, talked, recounted episodes of their student days, and shared life experiences and family memories.

Brother Edward addressing the students.

Brother Edward opened the evening with a short address, urging the former students to take great care of their families and to cherish the school’s values in daily life, actively embodying them in their actions, words and choices.

During the evening, the students remembered three of their colleagues who have since passed away.

On the initiative of a former student, those present raised the sum of €2,200 which will go towards Sigma Foundation's efforts to support a hospital in Africa. This gesture reflects the lasting impact of the Lasallian education and the values it instils: “Once a Lasallian, always a Lasallian.”