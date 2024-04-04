Former drug addict Miguel Mifsud will be running 100 kilometres along Malta’s coast on Sunday in aid of Caritas.

Mifsud had undergone rehabilitation at Caritas' San Blas therapeutic centre to reacquire his life after being dependent on substances.

From being an obese person leading a sedentary life, Mifsud is now disciplined and trained for the 'Giving Back Run', for which he has been preparing for a year.

Besides collecting funds for Caritas, he is also campaigning for life without drugs.

Mifsud's 100 kilometre route on Sunday. Photo: Caritas

Mifsud will start his run at 4am from near the Dingli chapel, going through Mġarr, Għajn Tuffieħa, Xemxija and the rest of the Maltese coast until he arrives at San Blas some 11 or 12 hours later.

Throughout the run, he will have several stops the first being at around 6.15am near the National Aquarium in St Paul’s Bay.

The second stop will be at around 8am near the Black Pearl in Ta’ Xbiex, the third after around 54 kilometres near Senglea point and the fourth after 80 kilometres near Wasteserv at Ħal Far. The public can meet Mifsud and give their donations at the stops. They are also being encouraged to run part of the way with Mifsud.

On arrival at San Blas, he is expected to be welcomed by family and friends, residents and volunteers.

Caritas will be broadcasting the run live on its Facebook page.

Donations can be made through the BOV mobile app on 7741 4123 or via Revolut on 7707 0801. Alternatively, one can donate to the BOV Giving Back Run account, IBAN: MT60VALL22013000000050020756300 .