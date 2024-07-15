A former drug addict who admitted to 28 thefts over a two-month span 12 years ago, has been spared jail after a court was told that he has worked on his rehabilitation in an “excellent and positive manner“.

Christopher Schembri, 42, was charged over a spate of thefts which took place between August 8 and October 27, 2012, from various private residences, holiday complexes, hotel rooms, a bar and offices in San Ġwann, Gżira, Sliema, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay and Mellieħa. Some places were targeted more than once. Seven of the charges related to attempted thefts.

Schembri was also accused of wilful damage to third-party property and recidivism.

He pleaded guilty and asked to have his case decided by a Drugs Court, expressing his wish to enter rehabilitation. The case was referred to the Drug Offenders Rehabilitation Board, which reported that Schembri had done all he could to stop his addiction.

In light of his effort, the board declared Schembri’s case as “successfully closed.”

A representative from Sedqa testified that Schembri was following his rehabilitation programme “in an excellent and positive manner”.

In view of this information, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit deemed that imprisonment would not do any good to the accused’s efforts to rehabilitate.

The court made reference to case law which observed that the purpose of the Drug Offenders (Treatment Not Imprisonment) Act was for society to offer another chance to those seeking this opportunity.

Schembri was placed on probation for three years. The court declared that the conviction will not be registered on the accused’s police conduct certificate in terms of the Drug Offenders (Treatment not Imprisonment) Act. Schembri was ordered to pay €102 in court expert expenses.

Lawyer David Gatt was defence counsel.