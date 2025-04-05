Former footballer Miguel Mifsud is attempting to run 100 miles (160km) in 24 hours, circling the same 400-metre track more than 400 times in aid of Caritas.

Mifsud, who now goes by the moniker “the sober runner”, stepped onto the track at the Mediterranean College of Sport in Birkirkara on Saturday morning to begin the test of endurance, which he aims to complete by 11 am on Sunday.

The challenge is both a personal milestone and a show of support for the organisation he credits with helping him recover from a two-decade struggle with drug addiction.

“This is more than a run, it is a run of hope,” said Mifsud. “No matter how big the problem is or how high the mountain is, anything is possible with determination and pushing yourself for new objectives .”

Mifsud just as he started his challenge was joined by friends. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mifsud’s early sporting success was derailed by addiction to heroin, cocaine and ecstasy. He entered rehab for the first time 25 years ago and returned several times, always welcomed back.

“I’ve been there five times and they never told me you have already been here and we can’t accept you,” he said. “I appreciated the constant open door Caritas has always had.”

Today, he draws strength from his past memories of prison, mental health institutions, and the pain caused to his family to keep pushing when the run gets tough.

“I tell myself if my cravings kick in, do I go with those feelings or push against them and keep going? I push against those thoughts, and I will do the same here,” he said.

Miguel Mifsud's tattoos of his nickname and a previous challenge he completed last year. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Training with coach Fabio Spiteri, Mifsud has been running daily for months, gradually building stamina. However, he admits he has never covered more than half the full distance.

As the run began, he was surrounded by friends, family, and Caritas staff. Jo Schembri is staying with him throughout the 24 hours, preparing smoothies, drinks and snacks to help keep him going.

Supporters are encouraged to join him on the track to lift his morale, but Mifsud is focused on reaching the finish line alone if he must. “There is a lot I think of, but the main thing is I have my eyes set on the finish and I am not turning back,” he said.

Donations to Caritas can be sent via the BOV account - Giving Back Run IBAN: MT60VALL2201300000005002075630, through Revolut: 77070801 or through BOV mobile 77414123.