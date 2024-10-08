In a heartfelt celebration of friendship and memories, 18 former students of Għajnsielem primary school gathered for their first official reunion on September 24.

The special occasion brought together classmates and the families of six ex-students who have since passed away. Although two former classmates residing in Canada and Australia and five others were absent for various personal reasons, the reunion was filled with a warm sense of nostalgia and camaraderie.

Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada delivered a touching reflection, saying that despite the hardships and challenges that life brings, they have all managed to “survive through the rough seas that life sometimes brings with it”.

Following these words of wisdom, a memorial mass was held at the old church of Għajnsielem, a place that holds many memories for the group.

The celebration continued with a get-together at Level 9, Grand Hotel, Mġarr, where the group members shared stories, laughter and countless photos.

They now intend to reunite once more to celebrate their collective 50th birthdays.