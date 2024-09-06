Former Labour Party CEO Geroge Azzopardi has been named the new chief executive officer of utility bill company ARMS.

He replaces Joseph Attard who has held the role since February 2023.

In a statement, ARMS described Azzopardi as "an experienced leader with a background in project management and organisational leadership".

He will officially take over as CEO on Monday, September 9.

Azzopardi stepped in as Labour CEO when Randolph Debattista was sacked from the role.

He resigned as PL CEO two years later and Debattista was named CEO again.