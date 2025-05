Halcyon has named three high-profile appointments to its advisory board, former McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt and ex-Rolls-Royce directors Graham Biggs and Graham Lenden, to support the founding team.

The trio will assist Halcyon’s expansion and, through the company’s newly created technology arm, Evice Technologies, accelerate the commercialisation of its proprietary 800-V electric architecture.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com