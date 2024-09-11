A former Paralympian has taken to social media to underline how a small act of kindness can go a long way after a stranger went out of his way to help him change his tyre.

On Tuesday evening, Thomas Borg was driving home when he hit a pothole, which tore his tyre in the Ta’ Kandja area of Siġġiewi.

The 22-year-old sales representative and former Paralympian, who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Games, pulled over and began fixing the tyre.

It was a slow process for Borg, who was born without a right forearm.

In the 30 minutes it took him to lift the car, hundreds of cars drove past.

“All of a sudden a food delivery man pulled up next to me on a motorcycle,” he told Times of Malta.

The driver was Hajat from Pakistan, who had just finished his shift and told Borg he wanted to help him. Hajat lifted the car, replaced the tyre and packed everything back once he was done.

“While he was working, we began chatting, and he told me about his life, how life is difficult back in Pakistan, and how he tries to help his family by sending money back to them,” he said.

The pair spoke about life in Malta, different cultures and what unites them.

Thomas Borg's post on 'Are You Being Served?' touched many. Credit: Facebook

Borg was moved by Hajat's kindness and willingness to help a stranger.

“Just like me, Hajat had a long day at work, and he could have continued driving home to rest, but instead he stopped to help me, a stranger,” Borg said.

At a point, Borg tried to pay Hajat for his kind gesture, but he refused. Instead, they posed for a picture.

Borg said he feels society fears the unknown and people have stopped trying to learn about those who are different from them.

“We have stopped being kind to one another, we have stopped going out of our way to help others,” he said.

“But today I was reminded that kindness knows no boundaries. Hajat didn’t help me because of where he’s from, he helped me because that’s simply who he is - a kind and generous person.”

He said he decided to share his experience on the popular Facebook page Are you being Served? to remind others to be a little kinder to one another.

“Smile at someone, lend a hand if you see someone in need, and remember that we’re all neighbours here," he wrote.

The post received hundreds of comments and was flooded with praise for both Borg and Haya. Some people said it was the best post they had seen all day.

“What a beautiful lesson! This should make us think deeper, judge people less hastily, respect everybody and be kinder whenever and wherever necessary,” one person commented.

Others commented that they knew Hayat and described him as a man with a “golden heart” and a “top guy”.

“Thank you for reminding us that kindness goes a long long way,” another said.

Borg said he hopes the post will inspire others to do something kind.

"If one person reads the post and does one nice thing to another person, I'll be very happy."