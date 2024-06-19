Pembroke’s former deputy mayor has landed in a new bout of legal trouble after he was caught outdoors in Paceville at 1am.

Omar Elaref Arab, 32, was forbidden from leaving his home between 9pm and 6am as part of bail conditions imposed on him as he undergoes criminal proceedings for having allegedly threatened his mother.

That curfew was imposed on Arab on May 10.

Just over one month later, police found Arab in Paceville’s Triq San Gorg at some point between 12.30am and 1.30am.

He was charged with having breached bail conditions on Saturday and pleaded not guilty.

The court remanded him in custody following that hearing.

On Wednesday, after four days behind bars, Arab had a change of heart and told the court he wished to admit to having breached conditions.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech fined Arab €200 and confiscated a further €200 from his bail deposit while granting him his personal freedom, as bail in his original case was not revoked.

The court warned him that any further breach of bail conditions would come with dire consequences.

Arab was defended by Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit.