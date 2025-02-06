Former Labour MP Charles Mangion is set to be the new chairperson of the Malta Tourism Authority.

The 72-year-old confirmed to Times of Malta on Thursday that he has been recommended to chair the Malta Tourism Authority.

Before formally taking on the position, he must get approval from parliament's Public Appointments Committee.

He will appear before the committee on Tuesday, 11 February.

Mangion is a veteran Labour MP, having served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2017.

He briefly served as acting leader of the opposition in 2008 before Joseph Muscat took over the role.

From 1996 and 1998, Mangion served as minister of justice and local government.

In May 2003, the Labour Party Delegates elected Charles Mangion as deputy leader of the party for Parliamentary Affairs. He held this role until the general elections of 2008.

Mangion, who is 73 and a notary by profession, has also held previous roles as Chairman of Enemalta, which he resigned from in 2014. He also took on the role of chairman of Air Malta in 2017.

Once Mangion is formally appointed the new chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, he will succeed Gavin Gulia, who held the role for 11 years from May 2013 until January 2025.

Around a month ago, parliament unanimously approved Gulia's position as Ambassador to Poland, where he has taken up residence.

Speaking to Times of Malta from Warsaw, Gulia declined to comment on his successor, saying he felt very proud to represent his country in his new role.