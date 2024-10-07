A post-war former Ursuline convent and creche in Cospicua is to be converted into a boutique hotel after having been granted the go-ahead by the Planning Authority.

The approved works for the 17-room guest house will not adversely affect the character of the building and no features of architectural importance will be negatively impacted, the PA said.

The works will involve minor internal alterations, the addition of a sign on the main façade, extensions to the first and third-floor levels (without the creation of new floors), and the construction of a pool on the roof.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage did not object to the proposal.

The building is located in a 'historically rich' area within the Urban Conservation Area (UCA) of Cospicua, the PA said.

"Despite being a post-war structure, the Ursuline Institute contributes to the unique blend of old and newer architecture that defines the area. The building has played a prominent role in the community as a landmark and has some degree of architectural significance due to its design, which complements its surroundings," the authority added.