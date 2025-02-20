Squatters at Fort Bengħajsa are challenging their eviction in court, arguing they have a right to remain despite their lease expiring in 2011.

Earlier this month, the Lands Authority announced its plans to reclaim possession of Fort Bengħajsa and “hand it back to the people”.

The Grade 1-protected fort has been illegally used as a residence for years. It was first handed down to be used as a cow farm.

The Planning Authority also filed an enforcement notice against the occupiers in 2016 for building an illegal house and garages. That enforcement notice remains active.

The Lands Authority had sent a letter to nine individuals asking them to vacate the property; Emanuel Ellul, Louis Vella, Julian Vella, George Louis Vella, Joelene Grima, Richard Azzopardi, Josephine Norman, George Borg and Doris Borg were all asked to leave.

On Thursday, a court heard arguments from the lawyer representing those individuals, who are contesting their eviction from a portion of the land they initially leased in 1981 for cow farming.

That lease expired in 2011.

They argued that they have a right to remain there as they have paid rent until March 2025.

Lawyers representing the Lands Authority argued that the land was originally granted to the individuals for cattle farming under a commercial rent agreement.

However, they have since converted it into de facto residential use without the authority's permission.

Madame Justice Audrey Demicoli presided over the case.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia represented the squatters.

Lawyers Morris Meli and Stefano Filletti represented the Lands Authority.