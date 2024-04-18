Heritage Malta will hold open days at historic Fort Delimara on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 as it marks the completion of further consolidation work on the structure.

Fort Delimara is a classic example of a Victorian coastal fortification, built in the last quarter of the 19th century to protect the port of Marsaxlokk below it.

The building has now been given back its configuration as it was in 1964, when the British military ceased using it.

Heritage Malta has laid on eight guided tourson both days - four in Maltese, at 10am, 120pm, 2pm and 4pm, and four in English, at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. Tickets for these tours are limited and must be booked in advance at €7.

Fort Delimara's gate.

Visitors may also purchase tickets at the door, at slightly lower prices, for visits without guidance.

The agency said it has completed the removal of various animal pens dating back to the 1980s, when the fort started to be used as an animal farm. This re-exposed a historical wall, known as a parados, which was constructed in 1880 to protect the barracks, and the original concrete floor, both dating back to 1880. It also gave better access to the magazines located beneath one of the breech loader guns which the fort possessed between 1892 and 1956.

The underground communication passageways have been thoroughly cleaned. These lead to the counterscarp galleries in the ditch, which were designed to target enemy soldiers tin the the ditch.

The counterscarp galleries, open for the first time, will only be accessible as part of a guided tour.

Beyond the beauty of the building itself, visitors will also be able to see some of the 38-ton guns that still survive within the fort. They are unique worldwide as they are the only cannons of their kind still on their carriages and in their original casemate emplacements.

The open days will also include re-enactment shows from the World War II era and adventure activities for children.

Tickets may be booked at www.heritagemalta.mt/store or from any Heritage Malta site or museum. The fort will be open from 10am till 6pm on both days, and visitors will be able to use a space adjacent to the fort as a parking lot.

It is very important that visitors wear comfortable shoes, Heritage Malta said. Guided tours may prove challenging for wheelchair users, and parts of them may be challenging for people suffering from claustrophobia.