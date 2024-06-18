As part of its series of fora on various topics, the Malta Chamber of Psychologists (MCP) is organising a second forum on the theme of the ‘Psychology of Corruption’. This event is open to both MCP members as well as non-members.

The forum, which will be granting participants five CPD hours as well as a certificate of attendance, will be held on June 1 between 3 and 6pm at the Qawra Palace Hotel.

Global trends and studies confirm that the adoption of corrupt practices have a negative effect on the well-being of societies and its members. This has been also evidenced locally as corruption is one of the key ongoing concerns in the Maltese scenario.

In her recent inaugural speech, President Miriam Spiteri Debono said that the relentless pursuit of riches, more often than not, translates itself into various forms of corruption and the pursuer becomes indifferent to the suffering he may directly or indirectly cause others.

The MCP forum will be unravelling various aspects of corruption and the psychological effects on people and communities. A number of speakers with a professional interest in corruption and the psychology behind it will be taking part in this forum.

These include Maria Pisani, senior lecturer at the Department of Youth & Community Studies; Kevin Sammut Henwood, principal forensic psychologist; Paul Daniel Micallef, clinical psychologist and managing director at MindWorks Malta; George Vital Zammit, senior lecturer at and head of the Department of the Department of Public Policy; and Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit.

For more information on the forum and to register, click here. The fee for MCP members is Eur25 and Eur30 for non-MCP members.

This is the second forum organised by the MCP, following the success of the first one held on ‘Collective Trauma’ in May.

The main objective of the MCP is to act as a professional body for the discipline of psychology in Malta and as a representative body for psychologists practicing in Malta. It also aims to advance the practice of psychology in Malta and to make psychology accessible to all.

The MCP prioritises the promotion of psychologists’ and psychology graduates’ general welfare. The Chamber serves as a common platform for psychologists and psychology graduates practising in Malta and Gozo. As a registered union, the Chamber works hard towards the maintenance and improvement of psychologists’ and psychology graduates’ conditions of work.

For more information and to become a member, visit www.mcp.org.mt/.