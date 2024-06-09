Forvis Mazars in Malta hosted an event at their offices in Birkirkara on June 3 to launch the new Top 10 global network, Forvis Mazars, made up of two leading professional services firms: Mazars, an international partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories, and Forvis, a top ranked firm in the US.

The event, which was attended by Forvis Mazars in Malta’s partners, directors and team members, representatives of regulators and sectoral entities, and other esteemed guests, was addressed by the firm’s managing partner, Anthony Attard.

Managing partner Anthony Attard addressing guests. The event was held at the company's offices in Birkirkara. Guests enjoying the evening.