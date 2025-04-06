Audit, accounting, tax, and advisory firm Forvis Mazars in Malta has further reinforced its management team with the appointment of three new managers, namely Angelica Santiago, Julian Abela, and Jean Roa.

At Forvis Mazars, our commitment to integrity, diversity, excellence, and stewardship is at the core of everything we do. These values not only define who we are but also drive our growth and success. As we celebrate these well-deserved promotions, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing talent, fostering independence, and upholding the highest standards for our people and our clients – today and for the future.

Angelica Santiago, who has been appointed Audit Manager, joined Forvis Mazars in Malta in 2021 as an Audit Senior. In her current role, she has been largely involved in the audit of listed entities, iGaming companies, and multinational groups. Prior to joining Forvis Mazars, Santiago worked with a Big Four firm in the Philippines, where she was involved in the long-term audit of a global client. During this time, she was seconded to the firm’s office in Singapore, and exposed to working for large companies in the hospitality, media and advertising industries. Santiago graduated from a university in the Philippines. She is a Certified Public Accountant, and a Member of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA).

Julian Abela has been appointed to the position of Tax Manager at Forvis Mazars in Malta. Abela joined the firm in 2017, as an Accounting Trainee. In 2020, he transitioned to the firm’s Tax Department, where he assists clients from various sectors with their statutory fiscal obligations in relation to Tax and VAT. In this role, Abela provides a wide range of advisory and transaction services to both local and international clients. Abela is a Certified Public Accountant and an Accountancy graduate from the University of Malta. He holds a Diploma in Taxation from the Malta Institute of Taxation, and an Advanced Diploma in International Taxation from the Chartered Institute of Taxation. Julian is also a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants and the Malta Institute of Taxation. He serves on the Tax Technology Committee of the Malta Institute of Taxation, and the Young Members Group of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Jean Roa, who has been appointed Audit Manager, joined Forvis Mazars in Malta in 2021 as an Audit Senior. She is currently responsible for planning and designing audits, managing the audit team, and conducting detailed reviews of audit working papers. She is also involved in audits of financial institutions, retail, manufacturing, asset management, and real estate companies, as well as insurance intermediaries, holding companies, government agencies and shipping entities. Roa is a Certified Public Accountant and Member of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), with over nine years’ experience in conducting company audits across Malaysia, the Philippines, and Malta. Her expertise covers the undertaking of statutory and group audits of listed and regulated entities in various industry sectors.

Commenting on these appointments, Forvis Mazars in Malta Managing Partner Anthony Attard stated that: “Angelica, Julian, and Jean, have proven themselves to be tremendous assets to the firm. Throughout their time with us, they have been invaluable in adding value to the delivery of our customised solutions, provided by a dedicated team of specialists tapping into both local and international expertise. These appointments come within the context of a sustained process of professional advancement for several of our people within the firm, across all levels of management. Investing in our people remains a strategic priority in our bid to consolidate our position as one of the leading audit, accounting, tax and advisory firms on the local market.” He also added that at Forvis Mazars in Malta, “We are extremely proud to promote a work environment which encourages all our people to discover and develop their full potential, with a lot of space in which to progress along one’s chosen career path.”

For more information about Forvis Mazars in Malta, visit https://www.forvismazars.com/mt/en