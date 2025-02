Four men, all in their fifties, were arrested at the bus terminus in Valletta on Tuesday morning on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The police said the four Maltese were held during a surveillance operation and were found in possession of 45 sachets of suspected synthetic cannabis ready to be trafficked.

The four, aged 53, 54, 55 and 56 are from Birżebbuġa, Marsascala, Marsa and Tarxien.

Investigations are continuing.