The MSE Equity Price Index extended Tuesday's gains as it rose by 0.69% to 3,771.079 points. The gains in APS, AX Real Estate, GO and the ordinary shares of RS2 outweighed the decline in HSBC. Meanwhile, two other equities closed unchanged as today’s total activity in local equities amounted to €0.17 million.

The ordinary shares of RS2 plc rebounded by 8% to the €1.08 level across four deals totalling 50,000 shares. Today, RS2 plc announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday 23 April 2024 to consider the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

GO plc was today’s most actively traded equity as it advanced by 4.7% to an almost one-month high of €3.10 over six trades amounting to 28,000 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading on 26 April 2024 will be entitled to a final net dividend of €0.05 per share.

APS Bank plc moved 0.9% higher to the €5.65 level on two deals of 3,000 shares.

AX Real Estate plc gained 0.8% to the €0.494 level across three trades amounting to 42,000 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc was today’s only negative performing equity as it eased by 0.7% to the €1.39 level on volumes totalling 3,837 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc and MIDI plc held the €1.41 and €0.24 levels respectively over trivial volumes.

Today, M&Z plc announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday 25 April 2024 to consider the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Board will also consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 11 June 2024.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s gains as it rose by 0.26% of 896.704 points. Data released today showed that inflation in the US during March was 3.5% compared to the 3.4% which was expected and increasing from 3.2% in February. Inflation was largely driven by higher energy costs. Meanwhile, core inflation remained unchanged at 3.8%, but still above forecasts of 3.7%. Following the news, the US 10-year yield climbed to an almost 5-month high of 4.5%.

